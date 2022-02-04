UrduPoint.com

Avalanche In Western Austria Kills 4, Leaves 1 Missing - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Avalanche in Western Austria Kills 4, Leaves 1 Missing - Reports

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) An avalanche in the town of Spiss in Austria's Tyrol, known for its ski resorts, has claimed four lives, while one person remains missing, the APA news agency reported on Friday.

Four people were rescued and brought to hospitals after another avalanche hit a ski area in the town of Soelden, according to the outlet.

The agency did not provide details on the nationality of the victims of the incident, but noted that two helicopters were deployed to the scene to take part in search and rescue operations.

