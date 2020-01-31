Avalanche Kills 2 Skiers in French Alps - Prefecture

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) An avalanche that swept the mountainside in the French Alps on Thursday has killed two skiers and gravely hurt a third one, the Savoy prefecture said.

The injured woman was discovered in a state of cardiorespiratory arrest and airlifted to a hospital in Grenoble, the France 3 television channel reported, citing the prefecture's press release.

A fourth skier was found unscathed after he was reported missing. He left the group before the snow carried them away near La Toussuire station, at the height of 2,000 meters (1.2 miles).

The prefecture has warned that a fresh layer of snow that formed in the past days is very unstable and an avalanche can be easily triggered. It has urged skiers to exercise extreme caution.