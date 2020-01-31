UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Avalanche Kills 2 Skiers In French Alps - Prefecture

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 01:20 AM

Avalanche Kills 2 Skiers in French Alps - Prefecture

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) An avalanche that swept the mountainside in the French Alps on Thursday has killed two skiers and gravely hurt a third one, the Savoy prefecture said.

The injured woman was discovered in a state of cardiorespiratory arrest and airlifted to a hospital in Grenoble, the France 3 television channel reported, citing the prefecture's press release.

A fourth skier was found unscathed after he was reported missing. He left the group before the snow carried them away near La Toussuire station, at the height of 2,000 meters (1.2 miles).

The prefecture has warned that a fresh layer of snow that formed in the past days is very unstable and an avalanche can be easily triggered. It has urged skiers to exercise extreme caution.

Related Topics

Injured Snow France Grenoble Women TV

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Center for Genetic Research awarded b ..

10 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Center for Genetic Research awarded b ..

10 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

60 minutes ago

Malala joins global activists in urging world lead ..

2 hours ago

Foreign Minister meets Kenya counterpart in Nairob ..

2 hours ago

Sindh Governor condoles with Maulana Illyas Qadri

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.