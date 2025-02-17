Avalanche Kills Three In W. Afghanistan
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 12:00 PM
Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Three persons have lost their lives due to an avalanche in western Afghanistan's Ghor province, provincial police spokesman Abdul Rahman Badri said Monday.
The natural disaster took place in Anqarchaq village of Pasawand district on Sunday, killing three passersby who were going to the southern Helmand province, the official added.
Police personnel have discovered the bodies of the trio and handed them over to their families, the official said.
Similar incidents have claimed the lives of at least five persons in the northern Badakhshan and Faryab provinces over the past couple of weeks.
Parts of mountainous Afghanistan have experienced chilly weather and heavy snowfall over the past month, which led to the closure of some highways and roads linking the national capital Kabul city to some provinces.
