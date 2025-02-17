Open Menu

Avalanche Kills Three In W. Afghanistan

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Avalanche kills three in W. Afghanistan

Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Three persons have lost their lives due to an avalanche in western Afghanistan's Ghor province, provincial police spokesman Abdul Rahman Badri said Monday.

The natural disaster took place in Anqarchaq village of Pasawand district on Sunday, killing three passersby who were going to the southern Helmand province, the official added.

Police personnel have discovered the bodies of the trio and handed them over to their families, the official said.

Similar incidents have claimed the lives of at least five persons in the northern Badakhshan and Faryab provinces over the past couple of weeks.

Parts of mountainous Afghanistan have experienced chilly weather and heavy snowfall over the past month, which led to the closure of some highways and roads linking the national capital Kabul city to some provinces.

Recent Stories

Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October- ..

Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Raducanu advances to second round after dominant d ..

Raducanu advances to second round after dominant debut at Dubai Duty Free Tennis ..

10 hours ago
 UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostag ..

UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

11 hours ago
UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cu ..

UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour

11 hours ago
 EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-doma ..

EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-domain defence & tech solutions at ..

11 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in T ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in Tunisia

11 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defe ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence in Tunisia

11 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in Tunisia

11 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in Tunisia

12 hours ago

More Stories From World