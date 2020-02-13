Avalanches Kill 7 People in Central Afghanistan - Reports

Avalanches in the central Afghan province of Daykundi have killed seven people, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Avalanches in the central Afghan province of Daykundi have killed seven people, media reported on Thursday.

According to the Afghan tv channel, TOLOnews, the disaster occurred in the city of Nili, the capital of Daykundi, as well as in the districts of Ashtarlay and Miramor.

Several houses were destroyed in the aftermath of the avalanches, which hit residential areas, the broadcaster reported, citing the local authorities.