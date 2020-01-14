Avalanches Kill 9 People in India-Administered Kashmir - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Three avalanches in different districts of the northern Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir have killed nine people, including four soldiers, Indian media reported on Tuesday.

The first incident happened on Monday when an avalanche hit an army post in the Kupwara district and killed three soldiers, according to the NDTV broadcaster.

Another one on Monday night killed one soldier in the Ramban district, the broadcaster added.

Five civilians reportedly died after being trapped in another avalanche on the same night in the Ganderbal district.

Northern areas of Jammy and Kashmir have experienced multiple avalanches over the past two days due to heavy snowfall.