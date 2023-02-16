Avalanches Kill at Least 20 People in Eastern Tajikistan - Regional Authorities

At least 20 people have died in avalanches in Tajikistan, most of them in the eastern Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region, regional authorities said on Thursday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) At least 20 people have died in avalanches in Tajikistan, most of them in the eastern Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region, regional authorities said on Thursday.

"Two people died in an avalanche in Eshkashem, one in the Vanj district, two more dead are being searched for in the regional center of Khorog.

Nineteen people have died in the Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region, with one more in the Varzob district, which is located near (the Tajik capital of) Dushanbe," the regional administration said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Tajikistan's emergency committee spokeswoman Umeda Yusufi stated that the death toll from the avalanches stood at 15.