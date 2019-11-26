UrduPoint.com
Avangard System Shown To US Inspectors Within New START Framework -Russia Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 05:24 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Russia's Avangard missile system has been shown to US inspectors in the framework of the New START treaty, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

"Within the framework of the implementation of the Treaty between the Russian Federation and the United States of America on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, on November 24-26, 2019, the Avangard missile system with a hypersonic winged glider unit was shown to the American inspection team," it said.

The ministry said the system would enter combat duty in December 2019.

"The Russian side held the show in order to help ensure the viability and effectiveness of the [New] START treaty," it said.

