UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Avdullah Hoti: Kosovo's New PM Emerges From The Shadows

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 09:09 PM

Avdullah Hoti: Kosovo's new PM emerges from the shadows

After a decade in the shadow of his political mentor, the centre-right economics professor Avdullah Hoti was named Kosovo's Prime Minister Wednesday, taking charge of Europe's youngest democracy after months of political chaos

Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :After a decade in the shadow of his political mentor, the centre-right economics professor Avdullah Hoti was named Kosovo's Prime Minister Wednesday, taking charge of Europe's youngest democracy after months of political chaos.

The bespectacled 44-year-old rose to power after his LDK party quit their alliance with left-wing reformer Albin Kurti, who lasted less than two months in power.

The LDK went on to cobble together a new coalition, which was approved in parliament by a razor-thin majority.

"We are a nation that needs a government that serves (the people)," Hoti, a former finance minister, told the assembly before they endorsed his new cabinet.

Hoti's LDK initially teamed up with Kurti after coming in second place in October elections, with a mandate to oust an old guard that has run Kosovo since its independence from Serbia in 2008.

But the union fell apart after the LDK held a no-confidence motion against Kurti in March, in part because of disagreements on policies towards Serbia.

Kurti demanded elections but the Constitutional Court ruled that a new government could be formed without a vote, giving Hoti a path to the premiership.

"It is time to unite for the future of the country and our citizens," Hoti wrote on Facebook after the ruling.

"Together with our strategic friends, the United States and the European Union, we will work diligently to realise our aspirations for Euro-Atlantic integration.

" - 'Mustafa's shadow' - An economics lecturer at the University of Pristina, Hoti has for years followed in the footsteps of Isa Mustafa, the powerful leader of the LDK, one of Kosovo's oldest parties.

When Mustafa was mayor of Pristina, Hoti served as his advisor and then as his deputy.

As Mustafa rose up the political ranks to take the premiership in 2014, Hoti followed, becoming his Finance Minister.

Local media have even referred to Hoti as "Mustafa's shadow".

With a calm, low-pitched voice and academic demeanour, Hoti has been direct about his willingness to take on Kosovo's most sensitive issues, such as talks with former war foe Serbia that have dragged on for years.

He has also vowed to tackle corruption, crime and soaring poverty in Kosovo, one of Europe's least developed economies, and further dreams of someday joining the European Union.

But his party has been criticised for its move to team up politicians from Kosovo's "old guard" after breaking ties with Kurti.

The new coalition includes the party led by former Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj, one of several ex-rebel leaders who have been dominating Kosovo politics for over a decade.

Related Topics

Assembly Corruption Prime Minister Europe Parliament Democracy Vote Facebook European Union Pristina Independence Alliance United States Serbia March October Media From Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Back to business: UAE reaffirms continued support ..

59 minutes ago

OIC: 5 More Member States Receive UrgentFinancial ..

59 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses challenges facing work ..

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, US Ambassador discuss ways of stre ..

1 hour ago

Alhamra makes policy for online promotion of art, ..

2 minutes ago

Citizens hail resumption of public transport in Ka ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.