Aventura Mall Shooting Leaves at Least Three Injured - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) At least three people were injured in a shooting at a mall in Aventura, Florida, local media report.

According to WPLG Local 10 tv, the shooting occurred at Aventura Mall around 4 p.m. on Saturday (20:00 GMT).

A witness told Local 10 that customers ran for safety after hearing gunshots. When police arrived, customers and mall employees were hiding in stores, closets and storage rooms as the search for a possible gunman was underway.

WFOR-TV reported citing Miami-Dade Fire Rescue that at least three people were taken to area hospitals after the shooting at Aventura Mall.