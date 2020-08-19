UrduPoint.com
Average Age Of People With COVID-19 In Italy Goes Down To 35 - Health Institute

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:45 PM

The average age of Italian citizens infected with the novel coronavirus has decreased to 35, according to the Italian National Institute of Health (ISS), which constitutes a significant drop

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The average age of Italian citizens infected with the novel coronavirus has decreased to 35, according to the Italian National Institute of Health (ISS), which constitutes a significant drop.

During the direst months of the pandemic, the number was surpassing 60 by far. Now, however, 56 percent of all cases are within the range of 19-50 years old.

Only 19 percent of Italian patients are in the 51-70 age bracket, despite it being the most affected group at the beginning of the outbreak.

Experts explain this shift by referring to the social behavior of young people who tend to disregard the safety rules against the infection amid the vacation season. Also, the youth experience milder symptoms with two in three carriers under 30 showing no symptoms at all.

Italy has confirmed a total of 254,636 cases, with a death toll of 35,405.

