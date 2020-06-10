UrduPoint.com
Average Daily Increase In New COVID Cases Goes Down To 1.7% In Russia - Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 04:01 PM

Average Daily Increase in New COVID Cases Goes Down to 1.7% in Russia - Official

The average daily increase in new cases of the coronavirus in Russia has gone down to 1.7 percent, Anna Popova, the head of the consumer health watchdog, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The average daily increase in new cases of the coronavirus in Russia has gone down to 1.7 percent, Anna Popova, the head of the consumer health watchdog, said Wednesday.

"On March 17, the average daily increase was at almost 30 percent, on April 21 at 14 percent, on May 10 at 7 percent, and on June 19 at 1.7 percent," Popova said.

