Average Efficacy Of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Totals 70% - AstraZeneca

Mon 23rd November 2020

The combined analysis of two dosing regimens of the AZD1222 COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the Oxford University and the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical giant, showed that it is 70 percent effective, AstraZeneca said on Monday, revealing results of interim analysis of the clinical trials in the United Kingdom and Brazil

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The combined analysis of two dosing regimens of the AZD1222 COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the Oxford University and the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical giant, showed that it is 70 percent effective, AstraZeneca said on Monday, revealing results of interim analysis of the clinical trials in the United Kingdom and Brazil.

No hospitalizations were reported in participants of the trials, according to AstraZeneca. Over 23,000 volunteers aged 18 and more are being assessed.

"One dosing regimen (n=2,741) showed vaccine efficacy of 90% when AZD1222 was given as a half dose, followed by a full dose at least one month apart, and another dosing regimen (n=8,895) showed 62% efficacy when given as two full doses at least one month apart. The combined analysis from both dosing regimens (n=11,636) resulted in an average efficacy of 70%," AstraZeneca said in a press release.

The pharmaceutical company added it would seek an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization " or an accelerated pathway to vaccine availability in low-income countries."

"Today marks an important milestone in our fight against the pandemic. This vaccine's efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency. Furthermore, the vaccine's simple supply chain and our no-profit pledge and commitment to broad, equitable and timely access means it will be affordable and globally available, supplying hundreds of millions of doses on approval," AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said, as quoted in the press release.

Clinical trials are also underway in the United States, Japan, Russia, South Africa, Kenya and Latin America. Up to 60,000 participants globally are expected to get involved, AstraZeneca added.

