Average Incubation Period for Coronavirus Now Estimated at 5.1 Days - Research

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) An analysis of various data on the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the new coronavirus strain which causes the COVID-19 disease, shows that the average incubation period for the virus is 5.1 days, research results released on the website of Russia's health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor show.

The research was carried out under the guidance of specialists from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg school of Public Health.

"Analysis of publicly available data on infections caused by the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which is the causative agent of the respiratory disease COVID-19, allowed us to estimate the average incubation period of the disease at 5.1 days," the Rospotrebnadzor report says.

According to research results, in 97.

5 percent of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus who are symptomatic, the onset of symptoms occurs within 11.5 days from the time the virus is contracted.

"For every 10,000 people quarantined for 14 days, there are only about 101 people who will show symptoms of the infection after being released from quarantine," the researchers say.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a pandemic on March 11. Over 300,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally, according to the Johns Hopkins count. The top three countries with the largest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases are China, Italy and the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University.