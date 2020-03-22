UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Average Incubation Period For Coronavirus Now Estimated At 5.1 Days - Research

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 07:20 AM

Average Incubation Period for Coronavirus Now Estimated at 5.1 Days - Research

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) An analysis of various data on the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the new coronavirus strain which causes the COVID-19 disease, shows that the average incubation period for the virus is 5.1 days, research results released on the website of Russia's health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor show.

The research was carried out under the guidance of specialists from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg school of Public Health.

"Analysis of publicly available data on infections caused by the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which is the causative agent of the respiratory disease COVID-19, allowed us to estimate the average incubation period of the disease at 5.1 days," the Rospotrebnadzor report says.

According to research results, in 97.

5 percent of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus who are symptomatic, the onset of symptoms occurs within 11.5 days from the time the virus is contracted.

"For every 10,000 people quarantined for 14 days, there are only about 101 people who will show symptoms of the infection after being released from quarantine," the researchers say.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a pandemic on March 11. Over 300,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally, according to the Johns Hopkins count. The top three countries with the largest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases are China, Italy and the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Russia China Italy United States March From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egypt suspends Friday prayers at Al-Azhar

7 hours ago

Chief Minister seeks ANP's help to combat coronavi ..

8 hours ago

Russian Health Watchdog Bans Gyms, Pools, Aquapark ..

8 hours ago

UAE Government announces closure of leisure sites, ..

8 hours ago

France to use helcopters, drones to enforce virus ..

8 hours ago

US VP Pence, wife to be tested for coronavirus aft ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.