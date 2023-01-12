Average Price of Agricultural Products in EU Up 24% in 2022 - Eurostat

The average price of agricultural goods in the European Union increased by 24% in 2022 year-on-year, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The average price of agricultural goods in the European Union increased by 24% in 2022 year-on-year, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Thursday.

"Eurostat data indicates that the average price of agricultural goods as a whole (output) in the EU increased by 24% between 2021 and 2022," Eurostat said.

Prices grew for all product groups, except for fruit. The sharpest price hikes were recorded for cereals (45%), eggs (43%) and milk (31%), the data showed.

This rise in prices can be attributed to three broad factors, according to the agency, namely, the disruption of global agricultural markets caused by the Ukrainian conflict, the widespread drought, and inflationary pressures triggered in part by the EU's efforts to reduce dependency on Russian fossil fuels.