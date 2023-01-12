UrduPoint.com

Average Price Of Agricultural Products In EU Up 24% In 2022 - Eurostat

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 05:59 PM

Average Price of Agricultural Products in EU Up 24% in 2022 - Eurostat

The average price of agricultural goods in the European Union increased by 24% in 2022 year-on-year, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The average price of agricultural goods in the European Union increased by 24% in 2022 year-on-year, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Thursday.

"Eurostat data indicates that the average price of agricultural goods as a whole (output) in the EU increased by 24% between 2021 and 2022," Eurostat said.

Prices grew for all product groups, except for fruit. The sharpest price hikes were recorded for cereals (45%), eggs (43%) and milk (31%), the data showed.

This rise in prices can be attributed to three broad factors, according to the agency, namely, the disruption of global agricultural markets caused by the Ukrainian conflict, the widespread drought, and inflationary pressures triggered in part by the EU's efforts to reduce dependency on Russian fossil fuels.

Related Topics

Russia Drought European Union Price Market All

Recent Stories

Four dead, 873 injured in 854 RTCs in Punjab

Four dead, 873 injured in 854 RTCs in Punjab

4 minutes ago
 Belarusian Prime Minister Confident Moscow, Minsk ..

Belarusian Prime Minister Confident Moscow, Minsk Will Agree on Common Oil, Gas ..

4 minutes ago
 etisalat by e&amp; collaborates with Huawei to int ..

Etisalat by e&amp; collaborates with Huawei to introduce Anywhere, Anytime Mobil ..

18 minutes ago
 CTP hand over mobile phone to owner

CTP hand over mobile phone to owner

23 minutes ago
 President summons Senate session tomorrow

President summons Senate session tomorrow

31 minutes ago
 UAE agrees to rollover $2bn loan, give additional ..

UAE agrees to rollover $2bn loan, give additional $1bn

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.