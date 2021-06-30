UrduPoint.com
Average Temperatures In Russia, Scandinavia Rise Faster Than In Other Regions - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Average Temperatures in Russia, Scandinavia Rise Faster Than in Other Regions - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Average annual temperatures in Russia and in the Scandinavian countries are increasing faster than in other regions of the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"In the territory of our country, this global change ” the warming ” is happening even faster than in many other regions of the world.

[This happens] not only in our country, but at this latitude, including in the Scandinavian countries," Putin said during his televised Q&A session.

Scientists believe the global climate change makes the planet's temperature to increase, leading to such dangerous consequences as the rise of ocean level and the melting of ice in the north and south.

