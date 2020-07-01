UrduPoint.com
Average Turnout Across Russia For Six Days Of Vote On Amendments At 55.22% - Commission

Wed 01st July 2020

The average turnout across Russia during the vote on constitutional amendments has been at 55.22 percent since the polling opened six days ago, Ella Pamfilova, the Russian Central Election Commission chairwoman, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The average turnout across Russia during the vote on constitutional amendments has been at 55.22 percent since the polling opened six days ago, Ella Pamfilova, the Russian Central Election Commission chairwoman, said on Wednesday.

"In six days preceding the main voting day [on July 1], 55.22 percent of the total number of registered voters were able to vote across the entire country," Pamfilova said.

The vote seeks to introduce amendments to Russia's 1993 constitution, which will include protecting the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman, setting children as a priority of Russia's domestic policy and an obligation to support and protect culture as the unique heritage of Russia's multi-ethnic nation.

Other amendments will confirm that Russia safeguards historical truth and honors the efforts of the defenders of the motherland.

The amendments envision a limit of two consecutive six-year terms for the President of the Russian Federation. The provision applies to the president at the time the legal changes enter into force, not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position, thus paving the way for President Vladimir Putin to run again after his current term ends in 2024.

The proposed changes also aim to protect Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, prohibiting any attempts or calls to alienate part of its territory.

