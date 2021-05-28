UrduPoint.com
Average Workload Of TurkStream Reached 73% In Q1, Will Grow Further - Gazprom

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 08:09 PM

Average Workload of TurkStream Reached 73% in Q1, Will Grow Further - Gazprom

The average workload on the TurkStream pipeline in the first quarter of 2021 was 73 percent, and it is expected to increase in the future, Elena Berezina, a spokeswoman for Gazprom's foreign economic activity department, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The average workload on the TurkStream pipeline in the first quarter of 2021 was 73 percent, and it is expected to increase in the future, Elena Berezina, a spokeswoman for Gazprom's foreign economic activity department, said.

"TurkStream ... we can say that the average load was 73 percent in the first quarter of 2021, we expect it to increase due to the fact that additional onshore capacities will be introduced in Europe by downstream national operators Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary," she said during the company's conference call.

With the TurkStream fully loaded, Gazprom can save $500 million a year, while on Nord Stream 2 it can save at least $1 billion a year, Alexey Finikov, deputy head of Gazprom's department, said.

"Provided that the pipelines are fully loaded, TurkStream, due to a more optimal route, will save us about $500 million a year. Nord Stream [2] transportation charges, also under full load conditions, will save us at least $1 billion a year," he said during a conference call, answering questions about Turkish Stream and Nord Stream 2.

"With regard to Nord Stream 2, it is still premature to talk about any specific deadlines. Pipelaying continues, the project is being implemented and will be implemented and operated in accordance with all applicable laws," Berezina added.

