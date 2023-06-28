Averting Coup in Russia Upset Russophobes, Russia Will Continue to Disappoint- UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Russophobes got upset seeing that Russia successfully dealt with the Wagner group's coup but Moscow will continue to disappoint them, the Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday.

"They are, of course, disappointed and I think we will continue to disappoint them even more," Polyanskiy told journalists.

Following the unsuccessful coup attempt by the Wagner group over the weekend, Polyanskiy said that Russia has become stronger and Russian President Putin's power has consolidated.

On Friday, Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of allegedly striking the group's camps, after which Wagner troops seized the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied the accusations, while Russia's Federal Security Service opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing an armed mutiny in the country.

On Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had been in negotiations with Prigozhin throughout the day, as agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin. As a result of the talks, the Wagner Group chief accepted Lukashenko's proposal that his troops stop their movement in Russia and take steps to de-escalate the situation.