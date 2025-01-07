Avian Flu Risk Still ‘low’ After First US Patient Dies From H5N1 Virus: WHO
Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 10:20 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) A day after the United States reported its first human death from avian flu, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) insisted on Tuesday that the risk to the wider population remains “low”.
WHO spokesperson Dr. Margaret Harris told reporters in Geneva that the H5N1 virus causing the disease is “not circulating in humans but jumping into humans” who are exposed to poultry or dairy cattle. “We’re not seeing sustained circulation,” she insisted.
The man who died of the disease in the US state of Louisiana was over 65 and reportedly had underlying medical conditions, Dr. Harris said.
According to the health authorities, he had been exposed to chickens and wild birds. Several dozen people in the US have contracted avian influenza – commonly referred to as bird flu – during the current outbreak, mainly farmworkers in close contact with poultry flocks and cattle herds.
Dr. Harris stressed that WHO’s assessment of the risk to the general population “is still low and remains set”. The main concern is for people who work in animal industries because they need to be better protected from infection.
The WHO spokesperson added that the United States was continuing to carry out “a lot of surveillance” in the human and animal population, “in the methods we use for farming, for our food production…all those things need to be combined because indeed it always does pose a risk”.
Meanwhile, a respiratory virus gaining ground in China, known as the human metapneumovirus, or hMPV, has been sparking media attention in recent weeks, but it does not represent a new or major threat, Dr.
Harris insisted.
The UN health agency spokesperson said that such infections are on the rise in China “as expected during winter”, with seasonal influenza being “by far the most common among them”, as reported by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“China’s reported levels of respiratory infections are within the usual range for the winter season,” Dr. Harris explained. “Authorities report that hospital utilization is currently lower than this time last year, and there have been no emergency declarations or responses triggered,” she added.
As for hMPV, it was first identified in 2001 and “has been in the human population for a long time”, Dr. Harris clarified.
She added that it is a common virus that circulates in winter and spring and usually “causes respiratory symptoms similar to the common cold”.
Like any of the hundreds of common cold viruses known to exist, it can lead to more serious disease in patients with low immunity, particularly but not limited to newborns and the elderly.
Asked about hMPV’s mortality rate, Dr. Harris described it as “very, very low”. It is not a pathogen that normally leads to deaths in humans, save for the most vulnerable, she concluded, recommending “simple” prevention measures, such as wearing a mask, improving ventilation of closed spaces and handwashing.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Israel
Ministry of Education announces schedule for releasing first-semester grades for ..
Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zaye ..
Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2024
Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUPHAT
‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service
Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th conference, exhibition in Dubai
DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone
Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, sustainability milestones
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-private partnerships key catalyst ..
DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Aviation Capital
More Stories From World
-
Avian flu risk still ‘low’ after first US patient dies from H5N1 virus: WHO5 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Asim Iftikhar meets Somalian envoy & a senior UN official15 minutes ago
-
Postecoglou wants trophy for Son as Spurs extend contract15 minutes ago
-
Fourth 'Hajj Conference & Exhibition' set to begin on Jan 13 in Jeddah35 minutes ago
-
95 dead as 6.8-magnitude quake strikes Xizang, China; military launches swift rescue operations1 hour ago
-
Quake in China's Tibet kills 126 with tremors felt in Nepal, India1 hour ago
-
Meta abruptly ends US fact-checks ahead of Trump term2 hours ago
-
Quake in China's Tibet kills 126 with tremors felt in Nepal, India2 hours ago
-
Jabeur beats Collins to step up comeback ahead of Melbourne4 hours ago
-
Pace of German emissions cuts slows in 2024: study5 hours ago
-
French far-right figurehead Jean-Marie Le Pen dies5 hours ago
-
Quake in China's Tibet kills 95 with tremors felt in Nepal, India5 hours ago