Aviation Committee Says Completed Decoding Recorders From Plane That Crashed Near Almaty

Umer Jamshaid 2 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:52 PM

The Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) said Monday it had completed the decoding of the flight recorders of the Fokker 100 aircraft that crashed in December 2019 near Almaty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) said Monday it had completed the decoding of the flight recorders of the Fokker 100 aircraft that crashed in December 2019 near Almaty.

"The IAC scientific and technical center read and decoded data from flight recorders found at the scene of the accident. All information was transferred to the investigation commission. A preliminary analysis of the information allowed us to restore the chronology of events and determine the priority version of the causes of the air crash," it said.

"The authorized representative and advisers of the developer and manufacturer of the aircraft (Netherlands) are participating in the investigation.

A record of the parametric recorder has been handed over to the authorized representative of the Netherlands," the IAC said.

The Bek Air's Fokker 100 plane, heading to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan with 98 people on board, crashed on December 27, 2019 soon after takeoff. It lost altitude, broke through a concrete fence and hit an empty two-story building. Twelve people were killed and 69 others were injured in the crash. Fokker 100 flights were suspended in Kazakhstan.

