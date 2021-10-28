UrduPoint.com

Aviation Market In Russia, Former Soviet Union Needs 1,540 New Aircraft By 2040 - Boeing

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 03:10 AM

Aviation Market in Russia, Former Soviet Union Needs 1,540 New Aircraft By 2040 - Boeing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Commercial airlines in Russia, Ukraine and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will need 1,540 new airplanes valued at $200 billion over the next two decades, according to Boeing's 2021 Commercial Market Outlook.

"Boeing is ready to support carriers in Russia, Ukraine and CIS as they transform their business models and take advantage of opportunities for further growth," Boeing General Manager for Commercial Marketing in the region Randy Heisey said in a press release explaining the report on Wednesday. "Aviation is vitally important for enabling robust domestic tourism growth and a rebound in long-haul leisure travel while also supporting trade and cargo links across a huge geographic region."

In addition to the $200 billion cost of new planes, the region will also need aftermarket aviation services such as passenger-to-freighter conversions, maintenance and repair, and digital services worth an additional $320 billion, the release said.

Air traffic is projected to grow by 2.9 percent annually, with the overall fleet expected to exceed 2,000 aircraft by 2040, the release said.

Single-aisle airplanes will represent 75 percent of deliveries, with demand driven by growth in the low-cost carrier segment, including opportunities for new and expanding low-cost airlines, the release added.

Boeing's footprint in Russia, Ukraine and CIS includes the Boeing Design Center employing more than 2,000 engineers in Moscow and Kiev. The company also runs its Flight Training Campus and Research and Technology center in Moscow and operates a joint venture with the titanium supplier VSMPO-AVISMA, according to the release.

