Aviation Summit in Jordan Postponed Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus - Organizers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The middle East and Africa Aviation Summit that was scheduled to be held in Jordan from March 2-3 has been postponed until further notice over the outbreak of the coronavirus, officially dubbed COVID-19, the Center for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA), an organizer of the event, said in a statement on Thursday.

"After careful consideration of the impact of COVID-19 & in consultation with our hosts, AIG, it is with regret we announce the CAPA Middle East and Africa Aviation Summit, originally scheduled for 2-3 March 2020 Jordan, will now be postponed," the statement said.

A new date for the summit has not yet been announced.

The conference was expected to be attended by representatives of the world's largest airlines, such as Lufthansa, Etihad, Ryanair, as well as aircraft manufacturers, including Boeing and Embraer.

The current death toll from the epidemic has exceeded 2,100 people, with over 75,000 others being infected worldwide. Meanwhile, more than 16,000 patients have fully recovered.