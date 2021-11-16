AVIC to contribute to Pakistan’s efforts for overhauling aviation industry: Jiang Jin

UrduPoint.com

Newly appointed Vice-President of International Holding Corporation off Aviation Industry of China (AVIC) Jiang Jin called on Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque and said that AVIC looked forward to deepening bilateral aviation cooperation and contribute to Pakistan's ongoing efforts for overhauling its aviation sector

During the meeting, Vice-President Jiang briefed Ambassador Haque about AVIC's expertise in multifaceted dimensions of civil aviation industry including design and development of passenger aircrafts, ground-handling facilities and related infrastructure.

Congratulating Vice-President Jiang on his appointment, Ambassador Haque thanked AVIC for its interest in Pakistan's aviation industry.

Recalling the rich history of bilateral ties between the two countries, Ambassador Haque said that Pakistan was the first non-communist country to establish air linkages with China.

He highlighted that Pakistan was keen to further develop bilateral relations in aviation field with China for which Embassy of Pakistan would extend its complete support.

