Avifavir Drug To Be Free Of Charge In Russia For COVID-Positive Patients - RDIF

Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:43 PM

Avifavir Drug to Be Free of Charge in Russia for COVID-Positive Patients - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund's (RDIF) and the ChemRar group of companies have received permission for the outpatient use of the Avifavir medication against COVID-19, which will be free of charge in the framework of the Russian compulsory health insurance, the RDIF said on Friday in a press release.

"RDIF and the ChemRar group of companies announce that they received permission for the outpatient use of the first Russian drug against coronavirus, Avifavir, which will be provided to patients free of charge. The drug is already provided free of charge under the compulsory medical insurance program to patients undergoing treatment for coronavirus in healthcare facilities," the RDIF said.

