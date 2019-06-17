Сavusoglu Says Ankara Will Not Cave to US Pressure Over S-400 Defense Systems' Purchase

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Сavusoglu said that Ankara would not heed to US pressure over its purchasing S-400 air defense systems from Russia.

On Saturday, Washington said it was likely to follow through on its threat to cancel a deal on supplying Turkey with F-35 fighter jets over Ankara's purchase of S-400 systems from Russia.

"Ankara will not heed to US demands concerning the S-400," Сavusoglu said, as cited by the Turkish Anadolu news outlet.

Last week, acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan warned Ankara that both Republicans and Democrats in US Congress supported calls to impose secondary sanctions on Turkey over the S-400 purchase, via the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

On Friday, Сavusoglu said Ankara would retaliate if targeted by sanctions.