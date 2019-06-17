UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Сavusoglu Says Ankara Will Not Cave To US Pressure Over S-400 Defense Systems' Purchase

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

Сavusoglu Says Ankara Will Not Cave to US Pressure Over S-400 Defense Systems' Purchase

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Сavusoglu said that Ankara would not heed to US pressure over its purchasing S-400 air defense systems from Russia.

On Saturday, Washington said it was likely to follow through on its threat to cancel a deal on supplying Turkey with F-35 fighter jets over Ankara's purchase of S-400 systems from Russia.

"Ankara will not heed to US demands concerning the S-400," Сavusoglu said, as cited by the Turkish Anadolu news outlet.

Last week, acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan warned Ankara that both Republicans and Democrats in US Congress supported calls to impose secondary sanctions on Turkey over the S-400 purchase, via the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

On Friday, Сavusoglu said Ankara would retaliate if targeted by sanctions.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Washington Ankara Democrats Congress From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Italian Embassy&#039;s ..

31 minutes ago

ERC organises 14th group wedding in Yemen

46 minutes ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champs bag 48 medals in Abu Dhab ..

1 hour ago

DPC and Facebook to hold region’s first Facebook ..

2 hours ago

El-Sisi re-affirms Egypt&#039;s support for UAE ag ..

2 hours ago

Long-term interest rate SWAPs maintain upward tren ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.