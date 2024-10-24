Awais Leghari Discusses Cross-border Energy Cooperation With Iranian Counterpart
Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 01:40 PM
QINGDAO (CHINA) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Leghari, met with the Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Ali Abadi on the sidelines of the Third Belt & Road Ministerial Conference held in Qingdao, China.
Minister Awais Leghari underscored the importance of cross-border energy projects in boosting connectivity and trade, said a press release issued here Thursday.
Both sides discussed future collaboration, particularly focusing on the development of electricity projects in Gwadar, Balochistan.
Exchanging views on the need for enhanced energy connectivity amongst the regional countries, both sides underlined the importance of strengthening energy cooperation in power plants operations and maintenance.
They emphasized the need for regular coordination and communication.
Both the ministers also discussed that effective plant management was essential for sustaining energy output and meeting the growing demands of the region.
