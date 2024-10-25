Awais Leghari Seeks Enhanced Energy Cooperation With Power China & Energy China
Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 12:30 AM
QINGDAO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais ahmad Khan Leghari, held separate meetings with Mr Yao Huan, Vice-President of Power China and Ni Zhen Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and General Manager of the Energy China on the sidelines of the Third Belt & Road Ministerial Conference in Qingdao, China.
During these meetings, the Federal Minister engaged in fruitful discussions aimed at strengthening energy cooperation between Pakistan and these leading Chinese energy companies.
Recalling historic visit of Premier Li Qiang to Pakistan, Minister for Power conveyed Pakistan desire to modernize power dispatch and transmission systems, aimed at cutting lines and other losses.
At the meeting with Vice President Yao of Power China, both sides explored the possibility of establishing a state-of-the-art research and development center in Pakistan to facilitate the integration of advanced technologies and best practices into the country's energy framework.
Minister for Power noted that the proposed center would not only enhance operational performance but also contribute to sustainable energy solutions benefiting both Pakistan and its partners.
During the meeting with President Ni of Energy China, both sides expressed their views on the future trajectory of energy cooperation under second phase of CPEC, including enhancing energy mix and advancement of new technologies into the power generation and dispatch systems.
Minister for Power extended a cordial invitation to both the leaders to undertake a visit to Pakistan.
