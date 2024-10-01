Open Menu

Award-winning Cambodian Journalist Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Award-winning Cambodian journalist arrested

Phnom Penh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) An award-winning Cambodian journalist known for his reporting on human trafficking in the cyber scam industry has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

Mech Dara was last year presented with a Hero Award, which recognises efforts against human trafficking, by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his investigations into exploitation at online scam compounds in Cambodia.

Authorities arrested on Monday after stopping a car carrying Dara and his family from Sihanoukville -- a coastal city where many suspected scam operations take place -- to Phnom Penh, the Cambodian Journalists Alliance Association (CamboJA) said in a statement.

Military police spokesman Eng Hy confirmed the arrest but refused to say where Dara was being held or which court he would be sent to.

"We executed the warrant from a prosecutor. As for the charges, we cannot say now. We have to wait for investigation first," he told AFP.

Dara, whose work has appeared in various international news outlets, sent a message about his arrest to LICADHO, a human rights NGO, just before his phone was seized by military police.

"We knew that he was arrested but we don't know where he was taken or the reason for his arrest," Am Sam Ath, operations director of LICADHO, told AFP.

A day before his arrest, Dara had posted an image on his social media platforms that purportedly showed a tourist site demolished to make way for a quarry, according to Cambodia.

Local authorities labelled the now-deleted images "fake news" and called for Dara to face punishment for their publication.

Dara previously worked for independent media outlet Voice of Democracy before Cambodian authorities shut it down in February last year.

He has since used his social media platforms to share news content, particularly around the proliferation of notorious "scam farms" -- criminal operations that defraud victims online for vast sums of cash and fuel human trafficking across the region.

Cambodia places near the bottom of international press freedom rankings, and rights groups have long accused the government of using legal cases as a tool to silence dissenting voices.

Independent newspaper The Cambodia Daily closed in 2017 over a tax dispute, while scores of other outlets closed the following year ahead of elections.

The United States last month imposed sanctions against a business tycoon and adviser to former prime minister Hun Sen for alleged abuses related to cyber scam trafficking, a decision Cambodia slammed as politically motivated.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Business Democracy Social Media Car Phnom Penh Hun Alliance United States Cambodia SITE February Criminals 2017 Family Media From Government Industry Share Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2024

41 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

11 hours ago
 Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of ..

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns

19 hours ago
 Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

21 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

21 hours ago
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

21 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

21 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

21 hours ago
 What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

21 hours ago
 SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

21 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

22 hours ago

More Stories From World