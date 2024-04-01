Award-winning Film "Snow Leopard" To Be Released In China
Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 01:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) "Snow Leopard," a work by the late Tibetan filmmaker Pema Tseden, is set to hit theaters across China on April 3.
The film is set on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau with an altitude of around 4,000 meters, and follows the story of a snow leopard who kills nine rams of a herder family.
The incident leads to division and conflict between the father and son over the handling of the predator.
The film, which took three years to complete, mirrors the relations between humans and nature, and its meticulous narrative is designed to strike a chord with the audience, according to the production team.
The film won the best director award at the fifth Hainan Island International Film Festival held in south China's Hainan Province in December.
