Award-winning US Poet Nikki Giovanni Dies Aged 81
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Award-winning US poet Nikki Giovanni, who was at the forefront of the Black Arts Movement, died aged 81 after a long battle with cancer, her friends and family said Tuesday.
Widely regarded as one of the most prolific African-American poets, Giovanni received numerous awards and a Grammy nomination for her work on civil rights, gender and race issues.
Giovanni, whose most famous poems included "Knoxville, Tennessee" and "Nikki-Rosa," died following her third cancer diagnosis, fellow writer Renee Watson said in a statement shared with AFP.
She "died peacefully on December 9, 2024, with her life-long partner, Virginia (Ginney) Fowler, by her side," said Watson.
"We will forever be grateful for the unconditional time she gave to us, to all her literary children across the writerly world," poet Kwame Alexander told US media.
The Black Arts Movement, which flourished between 1965 and 1974, saw a wave of Black culture and literature championed by writers including Maya Angelou, James Baldwin and Audre Lorde.
Giovanni's cousin Allison Ragan, in the statement shared by Watson, said: "We will forever feel blessed to have shared a legacy and love with our dear cousin.
"
In her writing, Giovanni reflected on her childhood growing up in Tennessee and Ohio, pushed for Black and civil rights, and described her long struggle with lung cancer.
"As one of the cultural icons of the Black Arts and Civil Rights Movements, she became friends with Rosa Parks, Aretha Franklin, James Baldwin, Nina Simone, and Muhammad Ali, and inspired generations of students, artists, activists, musicians, scholars and human beings, young and old," Watson said in her statement.
Giovanni went on to teach creative writing and literature at Virginia Tech and received numerous awards including the NAACP Image Award, the Rosa Parks Award and the Langston Hughes Award for Distinguished Contributions to Arts and Letters.
In 2004, she received a Grammy Best Spoken Word Album nomination for "The Nikki Giovanni poetry Collection."
In a brief biography on her website, Giovanni wrote: "I wanted to be a writer who dreams or maybe a dreamer who writes but I knew one book does not a writer make."
Watson said Giovanni had "refused to let a third bout (of cancer) interrupt her art," and would be publishing a new volume of poems next year, entitled "The Last Book."
Recent Stories
UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..
EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown
Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home
SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, duty officers, head muharars
All evidence available against PTI for creating unrest on May 9: Minister for De ..
Macron aims to pick new French PM 'within 48 hours'
Workshop held to enhance police officers' skills, improve communication
170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensi ..
District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue case reports in Islamabad
Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs me ..
Two killed, one injured in road accident
More Stories From World
-
Thousands told to flee as wildfire tears through Malibu5 minutes ago
-
Blinken urges 'inclusive' process for new Syrian government25 minutes ago
-
‘Human rights are under assault’, UN chief warns25 minutes ago
-
EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown47 minutes ago
-
Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home47 minutes ago
-
Macron aims to pick new French PM 'within 48 hours'47 minutes ago
-
China will continue to be 'biggest engine' of world economic growth: President Xi1 hour ago
-
Air passenger numbers to top five billion in 2025: IATA5 hours ago
-
Syria rebels name Mohammed al-Bashir head of transitional govt: state TV5 hours ago
-
Cambodia bans energy drinks at schools6 hours ago
-
Tens of thousands ordered to leave due to volcanic eruption in Philippines6 hours ago
-
Climate activists attempt to disrupt LNG summit in Berlin6 hours ago