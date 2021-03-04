UrduPoint.com
Ax-Wielding Attacker In Sweden Of Afghan Origin - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

Ax-Wielding Attacker in Sweden of Afghan Origin - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The man accused of stabbing people in the Swedish municipality of Vetlanda is of Afghan origin, media reported on Thursday.

Late on Wednesday, a man attacked people with an ax in Vetlanda, leaving eight injured. Three of them sustained serious life-threatening injuries. The victims were hospitalized and the attacker was arrested.

According to the Swedish Aftonbladet newspaper, the Afghan-born 22-year-old man arrived in Sweden in 2018 and has since lived in Vetlanda.

Swedish police are currently studying whether the stabbing attack had terrorist motives. The attacker is now being monitored by law enforcement authorities, as the crimes he committed were minor.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has denounced the attack, saying that the country will respond to "these terrifying actions the collective power of society."

