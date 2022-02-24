UrduPoint.com

AXA Posts Record Profit Despite Natural Disasters

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 03:15 PM

French insurer AXA said Thursday it earned record profits in 2021 despite last year being marked by numerous natural disasters as the costs from the Covid-19 pandemic receded

The 7.3 billion Euros ($8.2 billion) in net profit was more than double the amount in 2020.

Revenue rose by three percent to 99.9 billion euros.

The historic results came despite a number of natural disasters in 2021, the fourth most costly year since 1970.

"The results prove that we've overcome the Covid crisis," chief executive Thomas Buberl said in a news conference.

A drop in pandemic-related claims helped the bottom line as Covid-19 cost the insurer 1.

5 billion euros in 2020.

The property and casualty division, which is responsible for half of overall revenue, saw a three-percent increase as it was able to raise premium costs on policies sold to businesses.

The increase in premiums was also visible at AXA XL, its reinsurance business in the United States.

The firm announced a 500-million-euro share buyback, which follows a 1.7-billion-euro buyback in November.

AXA's board proposed a dividend of 1.54 euros per share, an eight-percent increase from 2020.

AXA's share price was down 3.7 percent in morning trading, while the Paris CAC 40 index fell 3.3 percent overall.

