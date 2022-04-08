UrduPoint.com

Axiom-1 First All-Commercial Manned Mission To ISS Blasts Off From Cape Canaveral

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Axiom-1 First All-Commercial Manned Mission to ISS Blasts Off From Cape Canaveral

The first all commercial crewed Axiom-1 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) blasted off on schedule on Friday morning at 11:17 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida

Axiom Ax-1 crew members, Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria of the United States and Spain, pilot Larry Connor of the United States, mission specialist Eytan Stibbe of Israel and mission specialist Mark Pathy of Canada successfully launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket aboard the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft on its third flight to the ISS.

Axiom Ax-1 crew members, Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria of the United States and Spain, pilot Larry Connor of the United States, mission specialist Eytan Stibbe of Israel and mission specialist Mark Pathy of Canada successfully launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket aboard the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft on its third flight to the ISS.

