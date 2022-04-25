UrduPoint.com

Axiom-1 Private Space Mission Splashes Down Successfully Off Florida Coast - SpaceX

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Axiom-1 Private Space Mission Splashes Down Successfully Off Florida Coast - SpaceX

The four-astronaut Axiom-1 mission Dragon spacecraft successfully splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean at 1:06 p.m. EDT off Jacksonville in the US state of Florida, SpaceX announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The four-astronaut Axiom-1 mission Dragon spacecraft successfully splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean at 1:06 p.m. EDT off Jacksonville in the US state of Florida, SpaceX announced on Monday. The splashdown was podcast live.

Initially, SpaceX expected the splashdown to occur on April 19, but unfavorable weather conditions off the coast of Florida led to several postponements of the Axion-1 crew's return.

The first all commercial crewed Axiom-1 mission to the International Space Station blasted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on April 8. Initially, the mission was expected to last about ten days.

The Axiom-1 crew members include Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria of the United States and Spain, pilot Larry Connor of the United States, mission specialist Eytan Stibbe of Israel and mission specialist Mark Pathy of Canada.

Related Topics

Weather Israel Canada Jacksonville Florida Spain United States SpaceX April All From P

Recent Stories

Lahore police get into action to trace Dua Zahra

Lahore police get into action to trace Dua Zahra

7 minutes ago
 Torture on serving Army officer: Suspects sent to ..

Torture on serving Army officer: Suspects sent to jail on judicial remand

23 minutes ago
 SSP directs police officers to engage in effective ..

SSP directs police officers to engage in effective crime fighting

18 minutes ago
 International Criminal Court to Support Joint Inve ..

International Criminal Court to Support Joint Investigation Team on Ukraine - Eu ..

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris' right t ..

Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris' right to self-determination: FO Spoke ..

18 minutes ago
 Qatar, Taliban Discuss Contract to Manage Afghan A ..

Qatar, Taliban Discuss Contract to Manage Afghan Airports - Taliban Representati ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.