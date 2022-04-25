Axiom-1 Private Space Mission Splashes Down Successfully Off Florida Coast - SpaceX

The four-astronaut Axiom-1 mission Dragon spacecraft successfully splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean at 1:06 p.m. EDT off Jacksonville in the US state of Florida, SpaceX announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The four-astronaut Axiom-1 mission Dragon spacecraft successfully splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean at 1:06 p.m. EDT off Jacksonville in the US state of Florida, SpaceX announced on Monday. The splashdown was podcast live.

Initially, SpaceX expected the splashdown to occur on April 19, but unfavorable weather conditions off the coast of Florida led to several postponements of the Axion-1 crew's return.

The first all commercial crewed Axiom-1 mission to the International Space Station blasted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on April 8. Initially, the mission was expected to last about ten days.

The Axiom-1 crew members include Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria of the United States and Spain, pilot Larry Connor of the United States, mission specialist Eytan Stibbe of Israel and mission specialist Mark Pathy of Canada.