Open Menu

Axiom-3 Space Mission's Return Postponed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Axiom-3 space mission's return postponed

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The return of the Axiom-3 Mission crew from the International Space Station (ISS) was postponed until at least Monday due to "unfavorable recovery conditions," SpaceX announced early Saturday.

"We are now targeting no earlier than Monday, February 5 for Dragon and the Ax-3 crew to undock," the private space company said in an announcement on X about the return of the crew, including Türkiye's first space traveler Alper Gezeravci, on its Dragon capsule.

"Teams will continue to monitor weather ahead of the next undocking opportunity," it added.

The Dragon capsule, which will carry Axiom-3 mission to the Earth, was expected to undock from the ISS at 6 a.m. Eastern Time (1100GMT).

The four-person mission was launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Florida on Jan. 19 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The Ax-3 space mission crew docked at the ISS on Jan. 20.

Gezeravci and his three crewmates from Spain, Italy, and Sweden was responsible for carrying out over 30 scientific experiments.

Related Topics

Weather Company Florida Spain Italy Sweden SpaceX February From

Recent Stories

Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bush ..

Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over inva ..

Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed

12 hours ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..

12 hours ago
 Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of kil ..

Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist

12 hours ago
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

12 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..

12 hours ago
 NCSW seminar demands women's political participati ..

NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections

12 hours ago
 Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN

Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN

12 hours ago
 Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark ..

Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..

13 hours ago
 Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'he ..

Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'held accountable'

13 hours ago

More Stories From World