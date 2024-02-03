Axiom-3 Space Mission's Return Postponed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The return of the Axiom-3 Mission crew from the International Space Station (ISS) was postponed until at least Monday due to "unfavorable recovery conditions," SpaceX announced early Saturday.
"We are now targeting no earlier than Monday, February 5 for Dragon and the Ax-3 crew to undock," the private space company said in an announcement on X about the return of the crew, including Türkiye's first space traveler Alper Gezeravci, on its Dragon capsule.
"Teams will continue to monitor weather ahead of the next undocking opportunity," it added.
The Dragon capsule, which will carry Axiom-3 mission to the Earth, was expected to undock from the ISS at 6 a.m. Eastern Time (1100GMT).
The four-person mission was launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Florida on Jan. 19 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
The Ax-3 space mission crew docked at the ISS on Jan. 20.
Gezeravci and his three crewmates from Spain, Italy, and Sweden was responsible for carrying out over 30 scientific experiments.
Recent Stories
Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..
Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections
Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN
Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..
Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'held accountable'
More Stories From World
-
61 cholera cases reported in NW Tazania8 minutes ago
-
Dortmund held to scoreless draw at Heidenheim8 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia reports 328,881 new malaria cases since Jan. 1: WHO8 minutes ago
-
S&P 500 hits new record after tech earnings, US jobs report8 minutes ago
-
Argentine lower house approves Milei's omnibus bill in general terms8 minutes ago
-
Domestic comedy-drama "Johnny Keep Walking!" continues to lead China's box office chart8 minutes ago
-
Osimhen not concerned about lack of goals as Nigeria march on9 minutes ago
-
US stocks rally on tech earnings, solid jobs report9 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations results18 minutes ago
-
Krajicek and Ram seal USA berth in Davis Cup finals18 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table18 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table18 minutes ago