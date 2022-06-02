UrduPoint.com

Axiom, Collins Win Up To $3.5Bln Deal To Build Artemis Moon Missions Spacesuits - NASA

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2022 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace have won contracts worth up to $3.5 billion to develop space suits for the planned manned US Artemis programs manned missions to the Moon, NASA announced on Wednesday.

"NASA has selected Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace to advance spacewalking capabilities in low-Earth orbit and at the Moon, by buying services that provide astronauts with next generation spacesuit and spacewalk systems to work outside the International Space Station, explore the lunar surface on Artemis missions and prepare for human missions to Mars," the release said.

The two companies were chosen from the Exploration Extravehicular Activity Services (xEVAS) contract solicitation process and the contracts have a combined maximum potential value of $3.

5 billion for all task order awards, the release said.

"The first task orders to be competed under the contract will include the development and services for the first demonstration outside the space station in low-Earth orbit and for the Artemis III lunar landing," the release added.

The new approach to spacewalk services used in the spacesuit project will encourage an emerging commercial market for a range of customers and will give NASA the right to use the same data and technologies and on future exploration program procurements, according to the release.

