UrduPoint.com

Axiom Mission Ready For Sunday Launch To Space Station With Saudi Paying Passengers - NASA

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023 | 04:20 AM

Axiom Mission Ready for Sunday Launch to Space Station With Saudi Paying Passengers - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The second joint NASA-SpaceX-Axiom manned space mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is ready to launch on schedule next Sunday, senior mission officials said during a teleconference with members of the press.

"We had a great overview today: We are targeting May 21 at 5:37 am for lift off," NASA Space Operations Mission Directorate Manager Joel Montalbano told the teleconference on Monday.

The mission will blast off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and the crew will travel to the orbiting outpost aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft Freedom, after launching on the company's Falcon 9 rocket, NASA said in a statement.

"The Ax-2 crew members are Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot John Shoffner and Mission Specialists Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi representing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," NASA said.

The crew are scheduled to stay on the ISS for eight days and conduct science, education and commercial activities, NASA added.

Related Topics

Education Company Florida Saudi Arabia SpaceX May Sunday From

Recent Stories

Training of Ukrainian Pilots by French Military Co ..

Training of Ukrainian Pilots by French Military Could Begin Right Now - Macron

5 hours ago
 All institutions should work in their domains, no ..

All institutions should work in their domains, no one will be allowed to disresp ..

5 hours ago
 German Prosecutors Charge 4 Ultra-Right Activists ..

German Prosecutors Charge 4 Ultra-Right Activists With Creating Terrorist Group

5 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Says Returning Home From Europe Tour Wit ..

Zelenskyy Says Returning Home From Europe Tour With New Pledges of Military Aid

5 hours ago
 Alcaraz gets French Open wake-up call after slumpi ..

Alcaraz gets French Open wake-up call after slumping in Rome

5 hours ago
 Gov't cut petroleum prices by up to Rs 30 per lite ..

Gov't cut petroleum prices by up to Rs 30 per liter

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.