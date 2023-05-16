Axiom Mission Ready for Sunday Launch to Space Station With Saudi Paying Passengers - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The second joint NASA-SpaceX-Axiom manned space mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is ready to launch on schedule next Sunday, senior mission officials said during a teleconference with members of the press.

"We had a great overview today: We are targeting May 21 at 5:37 am for lift off," NASA Space Operations Mission Directorate Manager Joel Montalbano told the teleconference on Monday.

The mission will blast off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and the crew will travel to the orbiting outpost aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft Freedom, after launching on the company's Falcon 9 rocket, NASA said in a statement.

"The Ax-2 crew members are Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot John Shoffner and Mission Specialists Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi representing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," NASA said.

The crew are scheduled to stay on the ISS for eight days and conduct science, education and commercial activities, NASA added.