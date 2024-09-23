Ayatollah Sistani Calls For End To Israeli 'aggression' On Lebanon
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, Shiite's highest authority in Iraq, appealed Monday for "every possible effort" to end Israeli "aggression" against Lebanon, where Israeli forces are targeting the Hezbollah movement.
Sistani, in a statement on his website, called for "the exercise of every possible effort" to end this "barbaric aggression and to protect the Lebanese people".
Sistani, 94, urged "believers" to "contribute towards easing the suffering" of the Lebanese people and help "meet their humanitarian needs".
Such comments from Sistani are relatively rare.
In August he urged an end to the "genocidal war" in Gaza and warned over the risk of a regional escalation with potentially "catastrophic consequences".
His new statement came during intense Israeli bombing of Lebanon, which Beirut said had killed 100 people and wounded more than 400 in the south of the country.
Recent Stories
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..
Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan
SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict
PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..
More Stories From World
-
Lebanon says 100 dead in Israeli strikes on Hezbollah strongholds1 minute ago
-
On Saudi National Day, Pakistan embassy reaffirms commitment to stronger strategic partnership2 hours ago
-
UK's Labour looks to be more cheerful despite gifts and welfare row2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka's new leader says no magic solution to crisis2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 63 runs in first Test3 hours ago
-
EU launches WTO challenge against China dairy probe3 hours ago
-
'Put Austrians first': On a pub crawl with far-right voters4 hours ago
-
Rescuers comb muddy riverbanks after Japan floods kill seven4 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka's new leader says no magic solution to crisis5 hours ago
-
Japan FM to meet Chinese counterpart over boy's fatal stabbing5 hours ago
-
Austria's far right woos anti-vaxxers with fund for vaccine 'victims'5 hours ago
-
Jayasuriya grabs five wickets as Sri Lanka win first New Zealand Test5 hours ago