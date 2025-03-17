Ayuso seals Tirreno-Adriatico as Milan claims final sprint stage

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Juan Ayuso sealed his victory at the Tirreno-Adriatico on Sunday after cruising home in the final procession stage won in a bunch sprint by Jonathan Milan.

Italian Milan won his second stage of the week-long race to claim the points jersey after pipping Ireland's Sam Bennett, who only just failed in his bid to catch the local hero on the line.

The Lidl-Trek rider triumphed in a nervy ending in San Benedetto del Tronto on Italy's Adriatic coast in which Soudal Quick-Step's Paul Magnier crashed and took out a clutch of other riders.

"I'm really happy to get the second win, it was a big goal for me and the team," said Milan, who had a hard fall on Wednesday, to broadcaster RAI.

"In the end I managed to recover as best I could. My side still hurts a bit but it's all good."

Team UAE's Ayuso rolled in with the peloton to claim the second stage race triumph of his career, his first coming in the Tour of the Basque country in 2024.

The 22-year-old has also won one-day races Trofeo Laigueglia and the Drome Classic in an impressive start to 2025.

Ayuso, who came second behind Jonas Vingegaard in last year's "Race of Two Seas", did the hard work on Saturday by winning the Queen Stage, a punishing summit finish to Frontignano.

Ayuso could lead UAE's bid to retain the Giro d'Italia in May, a year after the team's major star Tadej Pogacar romped to the title.

"I want to perform and I want to be the best rider I can possibly be. Also in this team, every chance you get you really have to make it worth it," Ayuso told reporters.

"We're the best team and we have so many riders that can try and hope for the win. When Tadej is there, you know, he's the best rider in the world. So you have to race for him."

He ended the week 35 seconds ahead of Filippo Ganna who was tipped by Milan as the favourite for Milan San-Remo, which kicks the Spring season fully into gear next weekend.

Ineos rider Ganna, a two-time time-trial world champion and a track cycling specialist, led the race from the first stage until Ayuso's impressive display in the mountains on Saturday.

"The big favourite is the one who finished the week second this week," said Milan.

"We've all seen what great condition he's in and I'm happy to see him battling at the top."