Azam departs after 50 in key India-Pakistan World Cup clash

Ahmedabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam fell soon after getting to 50 in Saturday's high-voltage World Cup clash against India.

Azam reached his 29th ODI fifty off 57 balls with a boundary but was dismissed in the next over by fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

India won the toss and elected to bowl first at the stadium which is expected to welcome 120,000 fans.

Pakistan lost their openers after a steady start but Azam and Mohammad Rizwan put on 82 runs for the third wicket to rebuild the innings.

Siraj struck first to get Abdullah Shafique, who made 113 in Pakistan's record chase of 345 against Sri Lanka, lbw for 20.

Hardik Pandya sent back Imam-ul-Haq, a left-hand opener, for 36 before Azam and Rizwan got together for a repair job.

Rizwan survived a reprieve on one when the on-field umpire adjudged him out lbw off Ravindra Jadeja but the batsman reviewed the decision in his favour.