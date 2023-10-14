Open Menu

Azam Departs After 50 In Key India-Pakistan World Cup Clash

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Azam departs after 50 in key India-Pakistan World Cup clash

Ahmedabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam fell soon after getting to 50 in Saturday's high-voltage World Cup clash against India.

Azam reached his 29th ODI fifty off 57 balls with a boundary but was dismissed in the next over by fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

India won the toss and elected to bowl first at the stadium which is expected to welcome 120,000 fans.

Pakistan lost their openers after a steady start but Azam and Mohammad Rizwan put on 82 runs for the third wicket to rebuild the innings.

Siraj struck first to get Abdullah Shafique, who made 113 in Pakistan's record chase of 345 against Sri Lanka, lbw for 20.

Hardik Pandya sent back Imam-ul-Haq, a left-hand opener, for 36 before Azam and Rizwan got together for a repair job.

Rizwan survived a reprieve on one when the on-field umpire adjudged him out lbw off Ravindra Jadeja but the batsman reviewed the decision in his favour.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Sri Lanka Job Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Hardik Pandya Imam-ul-Haq National University

Recent Stories

The Perfect Match: Babar Azam and vivo Reunite for ..

The Perfect Match: Babar Azam and vivo Reunite for Upcoming Launch of V29 5G and ..

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for application of principal of uni ..

Pakistan calls for application of principal of universal jurisdiction only to se ..

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE discuss escalating situation in Gaza

Pakistan, UAE discuss escalating situation in Gaza

43 minutes ago
 Federal, provincial govts fully determined to impl ..

Federal, provincial govts fully determined to implement National Action Plan: PM

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance M ..

UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governo ..

3 hours ago
 PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for ..

PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for clash with India today

3 hours ago
UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launch ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launchpad Dubai’ platform

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first agains ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World