Azerbaijan Admits It Accidentally Shot Down Russian Helicopter Mi-24, Apologizes

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Azerbaijan admitted that it had accidentally shot down a Russian Mi-24 helicopter, Baku apologizes for the incident and expresses its readiness to pay compensation to Russia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"According to information received in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry from the Russian Foreign Ministry, on November 9 this year at 18:30 [14:30 GMT], a military helicopter Mi-24 of Russia was shot down on the Nakhichevan sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

In this regard, Baku emphasizes that the helicopter's flight took place in close proximity to the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border amid active clashes continuing in the Karabakh conflict zone.

"The flight took place in the dark, at low altitude, outside the air defense radar detection zone, the Russian Air Force helicopters have not previously been seen in the specified area.

In the context of these factors and in light of the tense situation in the region and increased combat readiness in connection with possible provocations of the Armenian side, the duty combat crew made a decision to shoot to kill. The Azerbaijani side apologizes to the Russian side in connection with this tragic incident, which is accidental and was not directed against the Russian side," the ministry said.

"The Azerbaijani side expresses its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased crew members and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. The Azerbaijani side declares its readiness to pay appropriate compensation," the ministry added.