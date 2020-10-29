UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan Against Expansion Of Karabakh Conflict Zone, Involvement Of 3d Parties - Baku

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 10:59 PM

Azerbaijan Against Expansion of Karabakh Conflict Zone, Involvement of 3d Parties - Baku

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Azerbaijan is opposed to the expansion of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and the involvement of any third parties in it, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told Sputnik in an interview.

"Azerbaijan does not support the idea to expand the conflict context or zone," Bayramov said, when asked to assess the possible involvement of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, to which Armenia is a member, into the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Accusing the Armenian forces of targeting Azerbaijani territories far from the conflict zone, Bayramov stated that "Armenia is trying to make Azerbaijan to return fire and thus to bring the third states into the conflict" and that "[Azerbaijan] made it clear that we will not respond to such provocations of Armenia."

