Azerbaijan Airlines to Buy 8 Low-Fuel Usage 787 Dreamliners - Boeing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) Azerbaijan Airlines has ordered eight relatively low fuel consumption 787 Dreamliners for its passenger fleet, Boeing announced in a press release on Friday.

"Boeing and Azerbaijan Airlines today announced the national flag carrier has ordered eight 787-8 Dreamliners to support the growth of its long-haul fleet," the release said. "The super-efficient jets will enable the Central Asian carrier to profitably open up new routes from Azerbaijan and boost capacity for inbound tourism."

Leaders from both companies, including Jahangir Asgarov, president of Azerbaijan Airlines, and Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, celebrated the order at a signing ceremony at the airline's hub in Baku on Friday, the release said.

"The signing of a contract with Boeing for the purchase of modern wide-body Boeing 787 Dreamliners is an important step in modernizing the fleet and increasing the level of AZAL air transportation," Asgarov said in the release.

More than 85 customers around the world have placed orders for more than 1,600 787 Dreamliners, making the 787 the fastest selling twin-aisle airplane in history, Boeing said. Since entering service in 2011, the 787 family's fuel efficiency, flexibility and range have enabled airlines to open more than 350 new nonstop routes, such as Azerbaijan Airlines' recent connection between Baku and New Delhi, the company said.