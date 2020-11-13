UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan Ambassador Says No Credible Evidence Exists Of Mercenaries Fighting In Karabakh

Speculations on the presence of mercenaries in Nagorno-Karabakh fighting on the Azerbaijani side are groundless and no country has presented credible evidence of this, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said on Thursday at a press conference

Since the eruption of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, multiple media outlets reported on the redeployment of militants from Syria to Azerbaijan via Turkey. Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed its concern over the transfer of militants from the Middle East to Nagorno-Karabakh. On Wednesday, the UN called on all sides and countries involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to urgently withdraw all mercenaries and halt further recruitment.

"There are a lot of speculations about mercenaries, but I ask you to pay attention ... esteemed [Foreign Minister] Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov, speaking about the figures of mercenaries, never said on whose side they are fighting," Bulbuloglu said.

The ambassador added that he had filed a document to the relevant Russian agencies, which contained "the names, call signs of mercenaries who were on the Armenian side."

Bulbuloglu stressed that no country presented credible evidence of the fact that Azerbaijan had recruited mercenaries from the Middle East.

"So far, not a single real paper with names, specifications and so on has been presented by either side," the ambassador said.

On Tuesday, the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia signed a joint declaration that put an end to the six-week conflict in the disputed region. The agreement envisages, among other things, the deployment of Russian peacekeepers along the contact line to ensure stability in the region, stop the flow of refugees, and facilitate their return to their places of residence with the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the relevant UN agencies.

