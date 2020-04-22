UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan, Armenia Agree To Continue Talks On Nagorno-Karabakh - Baku

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:59 AM

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Elmar Mammadyarov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, discussed on Tuesday the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in a video call and agreed to continue talks in the near future, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service said

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Elmar Mammadyarov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, discussed on Tuesday the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in a video call and agreed to continue talks in the near future, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service said.

"On April 21, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia met in a video conference with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office. Discussions between the parties lasted more than one and a half hours. During the meeting, the parties discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the region and recent events in the region," the press service said.

According to the Azerbaijani side, Baku's position on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains the same and is based on the norms and principles of international law and the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions reflected in the UN Charter and the OSCE Helsinki Final Act.

"The parties agreed to maintain contacts and resume negotiations as soon as possible. Azerbaijan requires intensification of substantive negotiations because there is no other way out of the current situation in the region. The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are considering the possibility of advancing the peace process without military consequences," the statement read.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic. During the armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Azerbaijan lost control of Nagorno-Karabakh and its adjacent areas. Since 1992, talks have been ongoing on peaceful settlement of the conflict with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group, led by Russia, the United States and France.

