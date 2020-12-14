UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan, Armenia Begin Prisoner Exchange - Baku

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:54 PM

Armenia and Azerbaijan began exchanging prisoners and hostages on Monday on the all-for-all principle, Azerbaijan's commission on prisoners of war said

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Armenia and Azerbaijan began exchanging prisoners and hostages on Monday on the all-for-all principle, Azerbaijan's commission on prisoners of war said.

"As a result of the talks, which were held with participation of international organizations and the commandment of the Russian peacekeeping mission, it was agreed with Armenia to start prisoners and detainees on the -all-for-all principle, and on December 14, this process began," the commission said.

