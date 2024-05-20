Azerbaijan, Armenia Offer To Help Search For Raisi's Helicopter
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 06:57 PM
Azerbaijan and Armenia on Sunday offered help with rescue efforts to locate neighbouring Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, whose helicopter was reportedly involved in an accident
Iranian state television announced that "an accident happened to the helicopter carrying the president" in Iran's western province of East Azerbaijan.
Raisi visited the province on Sunday to inaugurate a dam on the border between Iran and Azerbaijan, accompanied by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
"Today, after bidding a friendly farewell to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, we were profoundly troubled by the news of a helicopter carrying the top delegation crash-landing in Iran," Aliyev said on social media.
"The Republic of Azerbaijan stands ready to offer any assistance needed," he added.
Armenia's foreign ministry said Yerevan was "shocked by the news coming from Iran".
"As rescue operations continue, Armenia, as a close and friendly neighbour of Iran, is ready to provide all necessary support," the ministry said on X, formerly Twitter.
Search and rescue teams were headed to the remote mountain area, Iranian state media said, adding that Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was also aboard the helicopter.
