Azerbaijan Attaches Special Importance to Development of Baku-Minsk Cooperation - Aliyev

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Monday congratulated Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the country's Independence Day, saying that Baku attaches special importance to the development of Azerbaijani-Belarusian cooperation in all areas of mutual interest

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Monday congratulated Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the country's Independence Day, saying that Baku attaches special importance to the development of Azerbaijani-Belarusian cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

"President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Belarus on the occasion of the national holiday of Belarus - Independence Day. In the letter, the Azerbaijani leader noted that Azerbaijan and Belarus are connected by traditionally tight bonds of friendship, cooperation and mutual support.

Aliyev stressed that Baku attaches special importance to the development of Azerbaijani-Belarusian cooperation in all areas of mutual interest," Aliyev's press service said in a statement.

Diplomatic relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan were established in 1993.

Belarus celebrates its Independence Day on July 3. On this day in 1944, Soviet troops liberated the Belarusian capital city from Nazi invaders.