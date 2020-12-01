UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan Backs 'All For All' Principle In Prisoner Exchange - State Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 11:25 PM

Azerbaijan backs the "all for all" principle in terms of war prisoner exchange, the state commission on the missing and imprisoned citizens said Tuesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Azerbaijan backs the "all for all" principle in terms of war prisoner exchange, the state commission on the missing and imprisoned citizens said Tuesday,

"Azerbaijan is committed to the exchange of prisoners and hostages based on the 'all for all' principle," the commission said.

More Stories From World

