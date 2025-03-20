Open Menu

Azerbaijan, Bahrain Discuss Prospects For Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 08:31 PM

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, held a telephone conversation with Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain

The discussions encompassed the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between the two countries, as well as regional and international security matters.

The discussions encompassed the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between the two countries, as well as regional and international security matters.

The ministers congratulated each other on the upcoming Novruz and Ramadan holidays, conveying their best wishes.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Bahrain cooperation across various domains, including economy, trade, energy security, and culture.

They also explored the opportunities for cooperation within regional and international organizations, including the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The discussion emphasized Azerbaijan's active participation in Bahrain's "Manama Dialogue" initiative, as well as the importance of this platform in terms of discussing security issues.

During the phone conversation, the parties also discussed other issues of mutual concern.

